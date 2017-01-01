Asset zoklean mobile

Reliable cleaning, simplified.

We’re taking the hassle out of finding a cleaning service.

Zoklean’s network of established, licensed business owners and cleaning staff are ready to make your space sparkle.

Asset hr
Asset upfront

Upfront pricing

Get a quote today and that’s what you’ll pay.

Asset professionals

Established professionals

Licensed and vetted with at least a 3-year history in home cleaning.

Asset reliable

Reliable service

Quality and consistency you can count on.

For Cleaning Professionals

Grow your business with Zoklean.

Zoklean’s network of top-notch cleaning professionals gain access
to low-cost marketing and support tools that will take your business to the next level.

View more

Asset view
Asset free

Join for free

Service fees only collected when you book cleanings.

Asset gain

Gain customers

Increase visibility and win clients through digital outreach.

Asset optimize

Optimize bookings

Access advanced management software to save time and money.

become a contractor

How zoklean works

Asset arrow
Asset quote

Quote

Get upfront pricing before confirming an appointment.

Asset arrow
Asset book

Book

Pick a time convenient for you and get matched with a professional.

Asset arrow
Asset clean

Clean

Sit back while we make your space sparkle.

Asset arrow
Asset schedule

Pay

Secure in-app payment and money-back guarantee.

Asset pay

Schedule

Automate cleaning with recurring visits from your favorite cleaner.

BOOK A CLEANING
Asset helipline
Asset dot

Available Now On Any Smartphone

Asset phone
Asset favicon Asset playstore Asset appstore
company
Location
SERVICES
  • Asset shield

  • Zoklean Guarantee

    $2 M Property Coverage

  • Asset water logo

  • $1 donated for each cleaning

  • Asset fb
  • Asset twitter
  • Asset insta

© 2017 Zoklean. All rights reserved.